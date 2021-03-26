RETAIL THEFT >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at CVS reported at 1:59 p.m. on March 25. The manager reported theft of merchandise (value unknown) by an unknown man.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 8800 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 1:11 p.m. on March 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a credit card in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of University Dr. reported at 4:30 p.m. on March 24. Complainant reported receiving a notice from UPS that a package was delivered and signed for by a man, but they did not order anything or receive the package. They later received a bill from T-Mobile for products they did not order.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1300 block of Heller Dr. reported at 3:50 p.m. on March 24. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $503.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 12:38 p.m. on March 22. Complainant reported unknown person applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
RETAIL THEFT >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. at CVS reported at 2:14 p.m. on March 22. The store manager reported that an unknown man entered the store with his own bag and removed $954.96 worth of merchandise without paying.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Gordon Dr. reported at 6:45 p.m. on March 22. Complainant reported unknown person added a vehicle to their EZ Pass and accumulated over $200 in charges.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> Manor Lane South reported at 9:46 a.m. on March 20. Complainant reported sometime between 3 and 3:30 a.m. unknown person(s) attempted to gain entry into the residence.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Kenmore Rd. reported at 3:19 p.m. on March 20. Complainant reported unknown person applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Heather Ridge Dr. reported at 2:22 p.m. on March 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) removed sunglasses and Comcast equipment from the open garage.
BURGLARY >> 1300 block of Heller Dr. reported at 9:38 p.m. on March 19. Complainant reported returning home to someone in their residence. They gave chase, but the suspect got away. Victim reported cigars and jewelry missing from the master bedroom.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Bel Air Drive reported at 4:55 p.m. on March 18. Complainant reported unknown person applied for unemployment benefits in their name.