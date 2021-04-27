FRAUD >> 1500 block of Judith Place reported at 10:18 p.m. on April 22. Complainant reported receiving a call that their computer antivirus software expired. The victim was instructed to call another number to cancel it and when they did, remote access was gained and $30,000 was removed from one of their accounts. The victim was then instructed this was done in error and to fix the mistake, they needed to go to their bank, withdraw $30,000 and wire it, which the victim did.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 200 block of Elm Ave. reported at 6:38 p.m. on April 22. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $1,617.
COUNTERFEITING >> 600 block of Heacock Rd. at McCaffrey’s Market reported at 5:37 p.m. on April 19. An employee reported that an unknown man passed a counterfeit $20 bill. He later returned and attempted to pass three additional counterfeit bills for change but was denied.
COUNTERFEITING >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 5:56 p.m. on April 19. Police were investigating a counterfeiting incident at McCaffrey’s Market and went to Shop Rite to see if they received any counterfeit bills. It was determined 11 counterfeit $20 bills were passed at Shop Rite on the same day. An investigation is ongoing.
RETAIL THEFT >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. at CVS reported at 10:36 a.m. on April 18. The manager reported that an unknown man stole $56.43 worth of merchandise.
DRUG ARREST >> 200 block of Yardley Rd. reported at 9:17 a.m. on April 16. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 27 year old man from Trenton, N.J., for possession of marijuana.