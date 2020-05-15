THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1600 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 11:32 a.m. on May 11. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
RETAIL THEFT >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. at CVS reported at 7:46 p.m. on May 11. Employee reported two unknown males entered the store and removed a large amount of allergy medication and hair care products.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 400 block of Prince William Ct. reported at 8:18 a.m. on May 9. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicles and removed loose change and credit cards.
FRAUD >> Orchard Way reported at 9:42 a.m. on May 8. Complainant reported purchasing a puppy online and driving to the location in North Carolina to pick it up to find out the occupant of the home had no knowledge of puppies for sale.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Evergreen Rd. reported at 11:07 a.m. on May 8. Complainant reported receiving a call from their bank inquiring if they made a transaction in the amount of $540.23 which they did not.