IDENTITY THEFT >> 1600 block of Lakeview Circle reported at 10:15 a.m. on March 4. Complainant reported receiving a credit card they did not apply for.
DRUG ARREST >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 10:37 p.m. on March 4. Police on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle at the location. Further investigation revealed a 31 year old man from Warminster had a warrant out of Chester County. He was also found to be in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine, Xanax and Suboxone and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Kings Rd. reported at 8:19 p.m. on March 3. Complainant reported receiving two Amazon packages that they did not order. Upon calling Amazon, they were advised a second account was opened in their name without their knowledge.
FRAUD >> 800 block of Mirror Lake Rd. reported at 9:16 p.m. on March 3. Complainant reported falling victim to the Grandparent Scam and losing $25,000.
DRUG ARREST >> 1700 block of Waterford Rd. reported at 5:55 p.m. on March 2. While conducting a follow up investigation at the location, police stopped a vehicle fleeing from the residence at a high rate of speed. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 61 year old man for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Fleeing a Police Officer and related charges.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 12:56 p.m. on Feb. 27. Loss Prevention reported an unknown male and female entered the store with a small child and removed three cans of formula. The same couple also removed four cans of baby formula on Feb. 23. Further investigation led to the identity of the individuals. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI ARREST >> 1500 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 27. Police responded to the report of a sleeping male in a vehicle at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 59 year old man from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
FRAUD >> 1000 block of Darby Dr. reported at 3:27 p.m. on Feb. 26. Complainant reported receiving a text message advising them of fraud on their Amazon account. The victim then purchased $1500 in gift cards and provided the information to the scammer.