CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 700 block of Knox Court reported at 10:59 p.m. on Sept. 24. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card by a former employee.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Black Rock Rd. at the Delaware Canal Towpath reported at 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 23. Complainant reported while walking the towpath, unknown person(s) smashed their back window and removed their purse.
FRAUD >> 9300 block of Sheffield Dr. reported at 7:04 p.m. on Sept. 23. Complainant reported being conned out of $10,000 by someone they were in a virtual relationship with.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Makefield Rd. reported at 9:46 a.m. on Sept. 22. Complainant reported theft of lumber from the construction site.
THEFT BY DECEPTION >> 1500 block of Brock Creek Dr. reported at 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 22. Complainant reported a check that was mailed for $200 was cashed by an unknown person and changed to $5,000.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 1100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:21 a.m. on Sept. 22. Complainant reported receiving an email from an unknown person impersonating a supervisor of the company attempting to get them to purchase gift cards.
WANTED PERSON >> Oxford Valley Rd. at the Shell Station reported at 10:28 p.m. on Sept. 22. Police responded to the report of a domestic disturbance at the location. Further investigation led to the discovery of a warrant for a 52 year old man from Philadelphia. He was taken into police custody and turned over to the Philadelphia Police Department.
THEFT >> 1300 block of Heller Dr. reported at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 21. Complainant reported theft of political sign.
THEFT >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 2:50 p.m. on Sept. 21. Complainant reported theft of political sign.
FRAUD >> 400 block of Aaron Lloyd Court reported at 5:34 p.m. on Sept. 21. Complainant reported unknown person opened an AT&T account in their name.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Lafayette Dr. reported at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 20. Complainant reported political signs removed from four residences on the block.
THEFT >> W. Ferry Rd. reported at 12:33 p.m. on Sept. 20. Complainant reported theft of political sign.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 400 block of Schindler Dr. reported at 8:27 a.m. on Sept. 19 Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) damaged a political sign from their property by urinating on it and removing it.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1500 block of Revere Rd. reported at 1:24 p.m. on Sept. 19. Complainant reported their mailbox was removed from the property.
THEFT >> Alton Rd. reported at 2:28 p.m. on Sept. 19. Complainant reported theft of political signs.
DUI & DRUG ARREST >> Rt. 1 & Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 12:51 a.m. on Sept. 18. Police stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of marijuana. The 19 year old male driver from Bensalem was taken into custody for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana and related charges.
THEFT >> 1700 block of Quail Ct. reported at 8:48 a.m. on Sept. 18. Complainant reported theft of bicycle.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 17. Complainant reported theft from mailbox in progress. It was determined the unknown male with NY registration plates stole a mail in ballot application.
THEFT >> 200 block of Aspen Rd. reported at 10:18 a.m. on Sept. 17 Complainant reported unknown males in a vehicle with NY registration plates stole mail from their mailbox.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 700 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 8:35 a.m. on Sept. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) smashed a stepping stone that was on their property.