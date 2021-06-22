CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Williams Lane reported at 1:59 p.m. on June 16. Complainant reported unknown person(s) left food and a condom on their front porch.
FRAUD >> 100 block of Crestview Way reported at 2:40 p.m. on June 16. Complainant reported receiving an email from who appeared to be Amazon about an order they did not place. When they called the phone number provided to dispute the order, they were advised to submit a $50 processing fee. While doing so, the amount was changed remotely to $50,000.
THEFT >> 900 block of Hamilton Dr. reported at 1:07 p.m. on June 14. Complainant reported theft of check from their mailbox.
FRAUD >> 6400 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 4 p.m. on June 13. Complainant reported making a purchase online and receiving a confirmation. Victim was then asked to send payment through Zelle and never received the product or a response back from seller.
THEFT >> W. Ferry Rd. reported at 10:06 a.m. on June 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) stole their Pride flag and pole.
STOLEN FIREARM ARREST >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 2:19 p.m. on June 12. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation revealed a firearm in the vehicle. Vehicle also had two bullet holes on the passenger side as well as a spent shell casing inside. The driver indicated she was in the area of a homicide in Philadelphia earlier in the week. A records check revealed the firearm was reported stolen in 2018 out of Folcroft. The 22 year old female driver from Philadelphia was taken into police custody and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Firearm without a License and related charges. She was arraigned by District Justice Snow and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $50,000/10 percent bail.
FRAUD >> 100 block of Pine Ln. reported at 8:17 a.m. on June 11. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from PayPal stating their account was hacked. They gave the victim a phone number to call where victim provided access to their PayPal account. Victim was then advised to go to Target and purchase gift cards. The Target employee advised the victim this was a popular scam and gift cards were not purchased, however, $1,438 was already removed from their account.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1400 block of Buck Creek Dr. reported at 11:22 a.m. on June 11. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> Manor Lane reported at 9:47 a.m. on June 10. Complainant reported receiving a text message from who they believed to be their pastor asking them to purchase $3,600 worth of gift cards for cancer patients. After bringing the gift cards to their church, the pastor advised them they did not send the text messages.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 2:58 p.m. on June 10. Loss Prevention detained a 65 year old female from Langhorne for taking $15.99 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody. She was cited for retail theft.
THEFT >> 600 block of Heacock Rd. at Rite Aid reported at 3:24 p.m. on June 10. A manager reported that an employee stole $881.53. It was determined that the employee would take copies of receipts from previous customers’ transactions and process return transactions, then pocket the money. The 27 year old female from Parkersburg, W.V., was taken into police custody and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property. She was arraigned by District Justice Armitage and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.