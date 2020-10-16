THEFT >> 600 block of Countess Dr. reported at 12:08 p.m. on Oct. 13. Complainant reported an unknown male knocked on the door of the residence. When no one inside answered, he proceeded to the backyard and removed several power tools from the shed. Incident was captured on video. Investigation ongoing.
THEFT BY DECEPTION >> 500 block of Kings Rd. reported at 11 p.m. on Oct. 13. Complainant reported known person used their credit card without their authorization. Charges filed against the 43 year old female from Philadelphia.
THEFT >> 1300 block of Lexington Dr. reported at 12:01 p.m. on Oct. 12. Complainant reported theft of political signs.
THEFT >> 1300 block of Yale Dr. reported at 11:34 a.m. on Oct. 12. Complainant reported theft of political sign.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> 1000 block of Floral Vale Blvd. at Yalda Dental reported at 1:08 p.m. on Oct. 12. Complainant reported sometime between 1:06 and 1:37a.m. an unknown person attempted to gain entry via the front and back doors of the office. Entry was not made and nothing reported missing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Rt. 332 and Stony Hill Road reported at 2:59 p.m. on Oct. 12. Complainant reported vandalism to a political sign.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Sutphin Pines reported at 4:23 p.m. on Oct. 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) spray painted a swastika on the back wall of the residence.
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A MOTOR VEHICLE >> 500 block of Kings Rd. reported at 6:22 p.m. on Oct. 12. Complainant reported a known person took their vehicle and phone on Oct. 8 without their knowledge and refuses to return it. Charges were filed against the 43 year old female from Philadelphia for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Theft By Unlawful Taking.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 11. Police on patrol observed a vehicle at the location with the driver reclined in the driver’s seat, asleep. The 54 year old man from Levittown was cited for Public Drunkenness.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Silverwood Dr. reported at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 11. Complainant reported theft of political sign.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1000 block of River Rd. at Macclesfield Park reported at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a backpack containing a wallet and cell phone. The backpack was later recovered and only missing $60.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE – 1500 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 10:43 a.m. on Oct. 9. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed a wallet containing cash and credit cards.
FRAUD >> 1900 block Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 6:38 p.m. on Oct. 9. Complainant reported that they received two unemployment checks that they did not apply for.