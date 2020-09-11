FRAUD >> Big Oak and Oxford Valley roads in the parking lot reported at 11:56 a.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported giving $50 in gas and $300 in cash in exchange for jewelry, which turned out to be fake, to an unknown man in the parking lot.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1400 block of Clinton Dr. reported at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 10. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 800 block of Dukes Ct. reported at 2:21 p.m. on Sept. 9. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Woodside Rd. at the Garden of Reflection reported at 7 a.m. on Sept. 8.. Sometime overnight, unknown person(s) added dish detergent to the fountains causing a large amount of bubbles.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Black Rock Rd. reported at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. Complainant reported while walking on the canal, unknown person(s) smashed the passenger side window and removed a purse from the vehicle.
FRAUD >> 300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 8. Complainant reported payroll account was hacked and an employee did not receive their pay.
FRAUD >> 700 block of W. Melissa Cir. reported at 3:02 p.m. on Sept. 7. Complainant reported falling victim to the PECO scam.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 6. Loss Prevention reported an unknown male removed $43.87 worth of merchandise without paying. Investigation ongoing.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> 1700 block of Quarry Rd. at Grey Nun Academy reported at 6:06 p.m. on Sept. 5. Police responded to an alarm activation at the location. Video surveillance showed two males enter the building through a window.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Woodside Rd. at the Garden of Reflection reported at 2:18 p.m. on Sept. 4. Police responded to the report of vandalism at the soccer field. After deploying a drone, it was confirmed that the soccer field was vandalized with grass killer product.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 3:25 p.m. on Sept. 4. Loss Prevention reported theft of approximately $150 worth of merchandise. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 66 year old woman from Lower Makefield for Retail Theft.
THEFT >> North Circle reported at 1:44 on Sept. 3. Complainant reported theft of political sign from the front yard.