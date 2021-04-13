BURGLARY >> 1300 block of Oxford Valley Road reported at 5:03 a.m. on April 9. Complainant reported hearing their garage door open and saw that someone had entered their vehicle in the driveway by breaking a window. Complainant reports theft of loose change from the vehicle.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of Fieldstone Court reported at 8:12 a.m. on April 8. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered a vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of Fieldstone Court reported at 8:56 a.m. on April 8. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 100 block of Acorn Drive reported at 8:39 a.m. on April 8. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered unlocked vehicles and removed a credit card, driver’s license and $60 in cash.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 100 block of Aspen Road reported at 6:11 p.m. on April 8. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of Fieldstone Court reported at 9:39 p.m. on April 8. Complainant reported sometime between 6 p.m. on April 6 and 9 p.m. on April 7 unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed $100 in cash from a purse.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of N. Fieldstone Court reported at 9:34 a.m. on April 8. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) attempted to enter two locked vehicles. Surveillance video shows the same.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of N. Fieldstone Court reported at 1:50 p.m. on April 8. Complainant reported that sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE ARREST >> Emerald Dr. and Oxford Valley Road reported at 11:11 a.m. on April 8. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation revealed the driver was to only operate a vehicle with an ignition interlock system. The 50 year old man from Lower Makefield will be summonsed for illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road at Kohl’s reported at 5:50 p.m. on April 7. Police responded to the report of a retail theft in which the suspects stole $1,342 worth of merchandise and fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was located at Big Oak and Makefield Roads. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a tree and the operator fled. He was apprehended a short time later. A 45 year old man and 44 year old man from Trenton, N.J., were taken into police custody.
BURGLARY >> 1500 block of Willow Pond Dr. reported at 4:03 p.m. on April 6. Complainant reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) forced entry into the residence via a rear door. Nothing was reported missing at this time.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Scarlet Oak Road reported at 3:30 p.m. on April 4. Complainant reported being scammed out of $92,000 since June 2020 by an online friend.
DRUG ARREST >> 25000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 2:27 p.m. on April 3. Police responded to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle at the location. While police were in route, the vehicle departed the scene. Police located the vehicle. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 64 year old man from Lower Makefield for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.