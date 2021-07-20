COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS ARREST >> Rt. 332 and Stony Hill Rd. reported at 10:39 a.m. on July 15. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. A 47 year old man from Lower Makefield was cited for Disorderly Conduct and Counterfeit Inspection Stickers.
COUNTERFEIT DOCUMENTS >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 11:35 a.m. on July 15. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. A 58 year old man from Levittown will be summonsed for Counterfeit Inspection Stickers.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 200 block of Norman Dr. reported at 11:07 a.m. on July 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Knox Circle reported at 6:49 p.m. on July 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) removed mail containing a check from their mailbox, altered it to $8,900 and attempted to cash it.
IDENTITY THEFT >> East Manor Lane reported at 10:52 a.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> McKinley Ave. reported at 9:25 a.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Wilbur Rd. reported at 9:58 a.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Landmark Rd. reported at 12:14 p.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 5400 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 2:36 p.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 900 block of Countess Dr. reported at 3:58 p.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1700 block of Dyers Lane reported at 4:54 p.m. on July 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> Bedford Place reported at 10:59 a.m. on July 13. Complainant reported unknown person(s) removed mail containing checks from their mailbox, altered them to total $9,750 and cashed them.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 11:44 a.m. on July 13. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged their vehicle.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1500 block of Brock Creek Dr. reported at 11:35 a.m. on July 13. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
THEFT >> 100 block of Jay Dr. reported at 5:22 p.m. on July 13. Complainant reported theft of bicycle from the driveway.
SOLICITORS >> 1500 block of Esther Lane reported at 7:17 p.m. on July 13. Complainant reported solicitors for Verizon soliciting without permits.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1000 block of Drew Dr. reported at 8:16 a.m. on July 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1900 block of S. Crescent Blvd. reported at 2:25 p.m. on July 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Buford Dr. reported at 3:23 p.m. on July 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1400 block of Page Dr. reported at 3:33 p.m. on July 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
SIMPLE ASSAULT ARREST >> Township Line and Langhorne-Yardley roads reported at 4:10 p.m. on July 11. Police responded to the report of an assault at the location. Further investigation led to a 38 year old man from Morrisville being charged with simple assault and related charges. The man was arraigned by District Justice Vislosky and sent to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $250,000/10 percent bail.
THEFT >> 1400 block of River Rd. reported at 6:15 p.m. on July 11. Complainant reported theft of deceased mother’s belongings from residence. Investigation ongoing and charges pending.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE ARREST >> Stony Hill Road Bluestone Drive reported at 10:20 p.m. on July 10. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation revealed the 51 year old man from Lower Makefield had a suspended license and required an ignition interlock to operate a vehicle, which he did not have. The man will be summonsed.
DRUG ARREST >> W. Trenton Ave. and Plaza Blvd. reported at 1:24 p.m. on July 9. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of marijuana. The 23 year old man from Levittown will be summonsed.
DRUG ARREST >> W. Trenton Ave. and Plaza Blvd. reported at 1:24 p.m. on July 9. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of marijuana. The 38 year old man from Levittown will be summonsed.