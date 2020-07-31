THEFT >> 1200 block of Dickinson Dr. reported at 1:46 p.m. on July 30. Complainant reported placing an order online but never receiving it and has been unable to contact the seller.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 500 block of Stony Hill Rd. reported at 6:52 p.m. on July 30. Complainant reported unknown person(s) threw a rock through their vehicle’s rear window.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1600 block of Peyton Dr. reported at 8 a.m. on July 30. Complainant reported receiving a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor regarding unemployment benefits they did not apply for.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY ARREST >> Oxford Valley and Heacock Roads reported at 11:04 a.m. on July 27. While patrolling the area, police ran a tag that returned stolen registration status. While investigating the incident, marijuana was found on the passenger of the vehicle. The 49 year old male passenger from Philadelphia will be cited for Disorderly Conduct and was free to leave the scene. The 41 year old male driver from Philadelphia was taken into police custody for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Marijuana, Misuse of a Plate and related charges.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of N. Bradford Rd. reported at 1 p.m. on July 27. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to apply for an apartment in NY.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Langhorne-Yardley Rd. at CVS reported at 9:38 p.m. on July 26. Complainant reported observing an unknown man exit the store with a bag. Unknown what was taken. Investigation ongoing.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> 200 block of Valley Dr. reported at 11:36 p.m. on July 25. Police responded to the report of an accident where a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 50 year old male driver from Morrisville for Driving Under the Influence.
FRAUD >> 300 block of Ramsey Rd. reported at 10:15 p.m. on July 24. Complainant reported receiving an email that appeared to be from Amazon requesting $1,500 in Best Buy gift cards to resolve a payment issue with their account. The victim provided the gift card information in an email.
FRAUD >> 1600 block of Fairfield Rd. reported at 12 p.m. on July 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Forrest Rd. reported at 5:27 p.m. on July 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a bank account in their name.
DRUG ARREST >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 1:19 p.m. on July 24. Police responded to the report of a possible overdose at the location. Upon arrival, all three occupants of the room in question were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. Further investigation led to the discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia. A 37 year old man from Philadelphia was transported to the hospital and will be summonsed for Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia. A 30 year old female and 35 year old man from Levittown were taken into police custody for Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block of University Dr. reported at 7:23 p.m. on July 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) slashed their front tire.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1500 block of Lindenhurst Rd. reported at 10:53 a.m. on July 23. Complainant reported receiving a letter from the Kansas Department of Labor regarding unemployment benefits they did not apply for.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1700 block of Quarry Rd. at Grey Nun Academy reported at 4:23 p.m. on July 23. Police on patrol observed damage to the cable blocking vehicle access. There was also a broken window on the side of the building.