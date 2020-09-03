CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1300 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 12:32 p.m. on Sept. 2. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $1640.24.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 100 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 1:44 p.m. on Sept. 2. Complainant reported a broken window and mud thrown on the window.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> Lawndale Rd. reported at 9:41 a.m. on Sept. 1. Complainant reported pry marks and damage to a rear screen door. Entry into the residence was not made and nothing reported missing at this time.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 1. Police responded to the report of a subject stumbling in the roadway at the location. The 35 year old man from Levittown was cited for public drunkenness.
THEFT BY DECEPTION >> 500 block of Thrush Ct. reported at 12 p.m. on August 31. Complainant reported falling victim to the PECO scam.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 16000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 10:54 a.m. on August 30. Complainant reported someone keyed their vehicle.
THEFT >> 1500 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 11:27 a.m. on August 30. Complainant reported theft of motorized bicycle from the bike rack.