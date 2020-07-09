FRAUD >> 1100 block of Lily Pond Lane reported at 4:58 p.m. on July 7. Complainant reported receiving a debit card for unemployment benefits they did not apply for.
FRAUD >> 1100 block of University Dr. reported at 9:30 p.m. on July 7. Complainant reported receiving an unemployment check they did not apply for.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Sunset Rd. reported at 10:13 a.m. on July 6. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> Highland Dr. reported at 3:20 p.m. on July 6. Complainant reported receiving three unemployment checks they did not apply for.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Black Rock Road and the Delaware Canal reported at 11:52 a.m. on July 5. Complainant reported their vehicle window was smashed out and their purse was stolen while walking on the canal path.
DUI ARREST >> 2600 block of Brookhaven Dr. reported at 5:13 p.m. on July 4. Police on patrol were flagged down for a vehicle that was dragging debris under the vehicle and appeared to be under the influence. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 55 year old woman from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> 200 block of Wild Orchid Court reported at 4:32 p.m. on July 3. Complainant reported theft of American flag displayed on the vehicle sometime overnight. The vehicle was also egged.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1900 block of Woodside Rd. at the Garden of Reflection reported at 10:11 p.m. on July 3. Police on patrol observed a small fire in the rear of the property. Police extinguished the fire.