RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY ARREST >> Route 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 3:21 p.m. on March 17. Police on patrol stopped a U-Haul which came back in stolen status. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 46 year old male driver from Philadelphia for Theft and Receiving Stolen Property. He was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> Byron Lane reported at 5:02 p.m. on March 16. Complainant reported receiving a text from Amazon stating an iPhone was ordered on their account. The victim clicked the link in the text and provided their bank account information before realizing it was a scam.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 400 block of Franklin Circle reported at 4:42 p.m. on March 13. Complainant reported unknown person(s) keyed their vehicle.
THEFT >> Heacock Rd. RR Crossing reported at 10:30 a.m. on March 12. Complainant reported theft of $3,500 worth of copper from the location.