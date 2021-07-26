IDENTITY THEFT >> 800 block of Hudson Dr. reported at 11:31 a.m. on July 22. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
THEFT >> 500 block of S. Dove Rd. reported at 2:04 p.m. on July 22. Complainant reported theft of green Trek mountain bike.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Buford Dr. reported at 9:28 a.m. on July 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Saly Rd. reported at 11:33 a.m. on July 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Thames Cres. reported at 1:04 p.m. on July 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 2:26 p.m. on July 21. Loss Prevention reported theft of $188.90 worth of baby formula. Further investigation led to the identity of a 34 year old man from Lower Makefield, known to the police department. Police went to his residence where he was not present. A warrant was issued for his arrest. At approximately 9:30 p.m., police located the vehicle at the residence and took the man into custody for retail theft. He was processed and sent to Bucks County Prison.
THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 6:43 p.m. on July 21. Complainant reported that an unknown man removed their wallet from a purse in the cart while shopping. The man fled in a black BMW SUV.
THEFT >> 1900 block of Woodside Rd. reported at 10:19 p.m. on July 21. Complainant reported sending $500 to a subject through Facebook messenger for the purchase of a puppy. After driving to Virginia to pick the puppy up, the subjects were not there.
THEFT >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. reported at 10:03 a.m. on July 20. Complainant reported sometime between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Lower Hilltop Rd. reported at 1:20 p.m. on July 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 400 block of S. Milton Dr. reported at 4:55 p.m. on July 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Tomlinson Lane reported at 4:16 p.m. on July 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Raab Dr. reported at 8:44 a.m. on July 19. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) damaged their windshield and driver’s side door and ransacked the vehicle. Nothing reported missing at this time.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Heritage Oak Dr. reported at 12:51 p.m. on July 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Candlewick Court reported at 4:12 p.m. on July 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1100 block of Edgewood Rd. reported at 5:37 p.m. on July 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
FLEEING & ELUDING POLICE ARREST >> 1100 block of Edgewood Rd. reported at 8:37 p.m. on July 18. Police on patrol received a wanted person alert from the License Plate Reader. Investigation revealed the female was wanted on a felony warrant. An officer stopped the vehicle, which then fled, nearly striking the officer outside of the vehicle. A pursuit was initiated. Once the vehicle was in a residential area, the pursuit was called off. The vehicle was relocated in a nearby cul-de-sac. Officers again attempted to stop the vehicle, but the female driver drove on a front lawn, through a backyard and onto a street, this time nearly striking three more officers outside of their vehicles. Pursuit was again terminated. Officers later located the unoccupied vehicle on Penn Valley Rd. A K9 track was conducted, which led officers to the offender’s home on W. College Ave. The home was searched but the offender was not present. A felony warrant was issued for the arrest of the 47 year old woman from Lower Makefield for fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. Additional charges are pending. At 1:40 a.m. on July 19 police responded to the report of a person overdosing at the home of the offender. The offender was located in the basement and transported to the hospital. On July 21, the woman was taken into police custody on the warrant and sent to Bucks County Prison.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> Unit block of Raab Dr. reported at 10:37 p.m. on July 18. Police responded to the report of an accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 35 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
DRUG ARREST >> Oxford Valley and Stony Hill Roads reported at 3:32 a.m. on July 17. Police responded to the report of a man slumped over the wheel at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 41 year old man from E. Brunswick, N.J., for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into police custody. It was discovered that he was wanted out of Philadelphia and he was transferred to CFCF.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Knox Dr. reported at 10:35 a.m. on July 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
BLACKMAIL & EXTORTION >> 1600 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 11:30 a.m. on July 16. Complainant reported being the victim of a “sextortion” scam via Facebook.
THEFT >> 200 block of River Rd. reported at 3:14 p.m. on July 16. Complainant reported sometime between July 9 and 14 unknown person(s) removed two rolls of six foot chain link fencing.