IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Larch Ct. reported at 2:40 p.m. on May 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUD >> 1600 block of Renaissance Blvd. reported at 2:40 p.m. on May 20. Complainant reported receiving fraudulent checks for a furniture sale online.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1600 block of Thistlewood Dr. reported at 12:50 p.m. on May 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1400 block of Clinton Dr. reported at 4:03 p.m. on May 17. Complainant reported receiving unemployment benefit information in the mail that they did not apply for.
FRAUD >> 500 block of American Dr. reported at 9:16 a.m. on May 17. Complainant reported receiving a credit card at their address for an unknown person.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Lynbrooke Dr. reported at 1:45 a.m. on May 14. Complainant reported theft of 15 Xanax pills from the residence.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 8 a.m. on May 14. Complainant reported theft of two bicycles from the bike rack sometime between May 8 and 13.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 200 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 10 a.m. on May 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the vehicle and opened the glove compartment. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY >> 300 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 5:52 a.m. on May 14. Complainant reported two men going through their vehicle. When the victim approached his vehicle, the suspects grabbed him, told him to give them his money and threatened to shoot him. A firearm was not displayed. The suspects fled when the victim refused their demands.
DRUG ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 3:14 p.m. on May 14. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of marijuana. The 35 year old man from Morrisville will be summonsed for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.