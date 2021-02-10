FRAUD >> 1000 block of Harvard Dr. reported at 9:03 a.m. on Feb. 11. Complainant reported receiving a phone call stating there was an issue with their bank account and they needed to purchase $6,000.00 worth of gift cards, which the victim did.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. Loss Prevention reported theft of $21.98 worth of crab legs by an unknown male.
RETAIL THEFT >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at CVS reported at 9:19 p.m. on Feb. 11. While police were responding to a retail theft at Kohl’s, they received a call from CVS for a retail theft by the same individual. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 35 year old man from Philadelphia for Retail Theft. He was taken into police custody, arraigned by District Justice Wagner and sent to BCP.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s reported at 9:18 p.m. on Feb. 11. Police responded to the report of a female involved in the previous retail theft hiding in the store. Further investigation revealed she had $222.85 worth of merchandise concealed on her person. The 33 year old female was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 1000 block of Victory Dr. reported at 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 10. Complainant reported receiving an unemployment check they did not apply for.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Willow Pond Dr. reported at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. Complainant reported receiving a phone call from an unknown person advising they lost their job and needed gift cards. The victim purchased $8,500 worth of gift cards and provided other personal information, including their bank account. $30,000 was moved from their money market account to their checking account.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 6200 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 1. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $352.19.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 10:06 a.m. on Jan. 31. Complainant reported theft of a Bobcat door and windshield. The victim immediately performed an internet search and found a post on Facebook Marketplace for the Bobcat door and windshield. Further investigation led to the identity of a 36 year old male from Levittown, PA. A warrant was issued for his arrest for Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Defiant Trespass and related charges.
OPEN CONTAINER >> Rt. 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of an open container of alcohol. The 30 year old male from Trenton, NJ was cited for an Open Container.
THEFT ARREST >> 1300 block of Yardley Rd. at Marrazzo’s Manor Lane reported at 8:26 a.m. on Jan. 29. Employee witnessed an unknown male removing copper and scraps from the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 58 year old male from Morrisville, PA for Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Trespass. He was taken into police custody.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 800 block of Sumter Dr. reported at 10:48 a.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported ongoing issues with Gmail, iCloud and Twitter accounts being compromised.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 11:44 a.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) shot their vehicle with a BB gun.
THEFT >> 3700 block of Waltham Ct. reported at 2:09 p.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported theft of two packages from the porch within the past week.