THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1600 block of Spring Mill Ct. reported at 11:26 a.m. on Jan. 20. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed an iPad Air.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Oxford Valley Rd. & Reading Ave. reported at 2:41 p.m. on Jan. 20. Complainant reported graffiti on the railroad underpass.
DUI ARREST >> Township Line and Stony Hill roads reported at 5:52 p.m. on Jan. 20. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 45 year old male driver from Philadelphia for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Michael’s Jewelers reported at 5:14 p.m. on Jan. 20. Employee reported an unknown man entered the store and asked to use the restroom. After being denied, he left the store and reentered a short time later. The male inquired about purchasing a diamond. While handling diamonds, the male removed them from the locking tweezers and fled the store with $18,000 worth of diamonds.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> Quarry Rd. and Jacob Dr. reported at 10:46 a.m. on Jan. 19. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle accident into PECO pole. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 47 year old female driver from Fairless Hills for Driving Under the Influence.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Lower Hilltop Rd. reported at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a bank account in their name.
DRUG ARREST >> Rt. 332 and I-295 reported at 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 18. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of marijuana. The 23 year old female from LMT to be summonsed.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1500 block of Marsha Terrace reported at 6:09 p.m. on Jan. 18. Complainant reported unknown person(s) cut their Christmas lights and this is an ongoing issue.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 4:19 p.m. on Jan. 17. Assistant manager reported theft of $383.63 worth of baby formula and Red Bull energy drinks. Further investigation revealed a 25 year old male from Lower Makefield and a 26 year old female from Dickson City were responsible for the theft. Charges to be filed for Retail Theft.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Cardinal Dr. & Heacock Rd. reported at 10:21 p.m. on Jan. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged their vehicle while driving.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Evergreen Rd. reported at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16. Complainant reported theft of a birdhouse from the property.
FRAUD >> 1400 block of Scarlet Oak Rd. reported at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16. Complainant reported two unauthorized withdraws from their bank account in the amount of $8,000.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 7:19 a.m. on Jan. 15. Complainant reported that sometime overnight, unknown person(s) shot their vehicle with a BB gun. Complainant reported this is an ongoing issue.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Prospect Farm Dr. reported at 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to open a Verizon account and purchased 2 iPhones.