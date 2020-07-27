THEFT >> River and East Ferry Rd. reported at 3:24 p.m. on July 22. Complainant reported a man attempting to break into vehicles at the location. A witness observed the man break a vehicle window, remove a purse and then flee on a bicycle. The witness chased the man, who got off the bike and fled on foot into the woods. Several other witnesses set up a perimeter around the wooded area where the offender was hiding. As police approached, the offender attempted to run out of the woods and ran back in for 20 minutes. He refused to exit per police commands and a K9 was deployed. The offender exited the woods and was taken into police custody. The 56 year old man from Trenton was arrested for Theft, Receiving Stolen Property. Resisting Arrest, Public Drunkenness and related charges.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Revere Rd. reported at 10:21 a.m. on July 21. Complainant reported receiving an unemployment debit card for unknown person at their address.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Hummingbird Court. reported at 11:21 a.m. on July 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for a business loan using their information.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 6:59 p.m. on July 21. Loss Prevention reported theft of $57.13 worth of merchandise. Further investigation led to the identity of a 56 year old woman from Lower Makefield who will be summonsed for retail theft.
THEFT >> Fern Dr. reported at 9:07 a.m. on July 20. Complainant reported theft of construction equipment.
THEFT >> 1700 Grandview Dr. reported at 3 p.m. on July 20. Complainant reported theft of three packages on July 17.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY ARREST >> Oxford Valley Rd. at the Shell gas station reported at 8:49 a.m. on July 20. Police responded to check the wellbeing of individuals at the back of the gas station. Further investigation led to the discovery of identification and credit cards belonging to other people. A records check confirmed the individual was wanted out of Bucks County. The 20 year old man from Langhorne was taken into police custody for Receiving Stolen Property and False Identification to Law Enforcement. He was arraigned by the District Justice and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. He was then transferred over to the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department on an active warrant and sent to Bucks County Prison.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Elm Ave. reported at 11:54 a.m. on July 20. Complainant reported receiving an unemployment debit card they did not apply for.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Dolington Rd. reported at 1:40 p.m. on July 20. Complainant reported receiving an unemployment debit card they did not apply for.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1500 block of Makefield Rd. at Pennwood Middle School reported at 2:14 p.m. on July 20. Complainant reported a door on the roof was open, a chair was found in the pond and graffiti was located on the roof.
THEFT >> 2200 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 2:02 p.m. on July 19. Complainant reported theft of bicycle locked to bike rack.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Ferry and River Rd. reported at 1:17 p.m. on July 19. Complainant reported theft of purse from the unlocked vehicle.
DRUG ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 9:04 p.m. on July 19. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of 16 grams of marijuana. The 28 year old man from Burlington, N.J., was taken into police custody for Possession of Marijuana and related charges. He was arraigned by the District Justice and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO MINORS >> Riverdale Rd. reported at 9:20 p.m.on July 19. Police responded to the report of a loud party at the location. Further investigation led to the discovery of several underage teens consuming alcohol. The 54 year old female and 59 year old male homeowners were cited for Furnishing/Selling Alcohol to Minors.
UNDERAGE DRINKING >> 1200 block of Quarry Hill Ct. reported at 11:43 p.m. on July 19. Police responded to the report of an underage drinking party at the location. A 19 year old male from Levittown and a 19 year old male from Lower Makefield were cited for Underage Drinking.
THEFT >> 600 block of Stony Hill Rd. reported at 10:25 a.m. on July 18. Complainant reported theft of $87.
FRAUD >> 200 block of S. Flint Ct. reported at 2:21 p.m. on July 17. Complainant reported $987 was transferred from their account to another account without their authorization. Victim later received a letter that another bank account was opened in their name.