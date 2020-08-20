ATTEMPTED CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 5400 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 3:51 p.m. on August 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to use their credit card to purchase an iPhone.
CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST>> 1600 block of Bluebird Dr. reported at 10:48 a.m. on August 18. Police assisted Homeland Security investigators with a search warrant at the location. Thomas Flynn, 32, of Lower Makefield was taken into police custody and charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse of Children for possessing child pornography. He was taken into police custody and arraigned. He was sent to Bucks Count Prison in lieu of $850,000 bail. Additional federal charges may follow.
FRAUD >> 400 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 4:08 p.m. on August 17. Complainant reported losing $800 in a Bitcoin scam.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Page Dr. reported at 7:03 p.m. on August 16. Complainant reported receiving a lot of mail regarding accounts and credit cards in their name that they did not open.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Twin Circle Court. reported at 12:12 p.m. on August 15. Complainant reported damage to mailbox and vehicle egged.
FRAUD >> 1500 block of Butterfly Court reported at 10:45 a.m. on August 14. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1900 block of Covington Rd. reported at 2:51 p.m. on August 14. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $499.