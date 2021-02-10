CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 6200 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 3:19 p.m. on Feb. 1. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $352.19.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 10:06 a.m. on Jan. 31. Complainant reported theft of a Bobcat door and windshield. The victim immediately performed an internet search and found a post on Facebook Marketplace for the Bobcat door and windshield. Further investigation led to the identity of a 36 year old male from Levittown, PA. A warrant was issued for his arrest for Theft, Receiving Stolen Property, Defiant Trespass and related charges.
OPEN CONTAINER >> Rt. 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 1:05 a.m. on Jan. 30. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of an open container of alcohol. The 30 year old male from Trenton, NJ was cited for an Open Container.
THEFT ARREST >> 1300 block of Yardley Rd. at Marrazzo’s Manor Lane reported at 8:26 a.m. on Jan. 29. Employee witnessed an unknown male removing copper and scraps from the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 58 year old male from Morrisville, PA for Receiving Stolen Property and Criminal Trespass. He was taken into police custody.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 800 block of Sumter Dr. reported at 10:48 a.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported ongoing issues with Gmail, iCloud and Twitter accounts being compromised.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 900 block of Putnam Dr. reported at 11:44 a.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) shot their vehicle with a BB gun.
THEFT >> 3700 block of Waltham Ct. reported at 2:09 p.m. on Jan. 29. Complainant reported theft of two packages from the porch within the past week.