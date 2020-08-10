FRAUD >> 500 block of Kings Rd. reported at 11:43 a.m. on August 5. Complainant reported providing their bank account information to an unknown person who withdrew $2,500 from their account.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Highland Dr. reported at 11:32 p.m. on August 3. Complainant reported sometime between July 31 and August 3 unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and removed three pairs of glasses.
THEFT >> 500 block of Thrush Ct. reported at 4:24 p.m. on August 3. Complainant reported theft of laptop computer in December.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> W. Afton Ave. and Newtown-Yardley Rd. reported at 1:01 a.m. on August 1. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle (vs pole) accident. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 29 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
DRUG ARREST >> Big Oak and Oxford Valley roads reported at 11 a.m. on August 1. Police stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 41 year old male driver from Levittown for Possession of Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Highland Dr. reported at 1:12 p.m. on July 31. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed gold shoes and a camera.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> Upton Lane reported at 9:32 p.m. on July 31. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed $10.
FRAUD >> Black Rock Rd. reported at 3 p.m. on July 31. Complainant reported being scammed via email and purchasing over $3,400 worth of gift cards.