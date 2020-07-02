DRUG ARREST >> 1400 block of Woodside Road at Makefield Highlands Golf Course reported at 11:17 p.m. on June 30. Police on patrol observed a vehicle in the parking lot at the location. Further investigation led to the discovery of 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and five counterfeit $100 bills. The 40 year old man from Langhorne was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Sebastian Way reported at 2:15 p.m. on June 29. Complainant reported giving a $500 deposit to an unknown man for carpentry work which was not completed.
FRAUD >> N. Manor Ln. reported at 12:30 p.m. on June 28. Complainant reported unknown person(s) ordered an iPhone through their Verizon account.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> E. Ferry Road and the Delaware Canal Towpath reported at 1:02 p.m. on June 26. Complainant reported while taking a walk, unknown person(s) broke the vehicle window and removed a wallet.
RETAIL THEFT >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 6:01 p.m. on June 26. A store employee reported the theft of $46.76 worth of merchandise without paying. The 47 year old female from Philadelphia was taken into police custody for retail theft.