FRAUD >> 1800 block of Covington Rd. reported at 12:59 a.m. on Dec. 3. Complainant reported being contacted repeatedly by someone claiming to be with the Social Security office. The victim was instructed to send $10,000 cash in a shoebox to an address in Pennsylvania. They sent the box of cash and also provided all of their personal information to the caller.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1500 block of Clark Dr. reported at 12:52 p.m. on Dec. 3. Complainant reported receiving an invoice for furniture they did not purchase. Investigation revealed unknown person(s) applied for credit using their information and ordered $4,100 worth of furniture.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Arborlea Ave. reported at 11:17 a.m. on Dec. 2. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a debit card in their name.
DUI >> 1000 block of S. Kimbles Rd. reported at 11:01 on Nov. 30. Police responded to the report of an intoxicated person operating their vehicle without consent. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 54 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> Unit block of Richie Ln. reported at 9:29 a.m,. on Nov. 30. Complainant reported a check they mailed was stolen and endorsed by someone other than the recipient.
THEFT >> Unit block of Radcliffe Rd. reported at 5:46 p.m. on Nov. 28. Complainant reported contacting who they thought was Apple Support and providing credit card information. $750 was then taken from their account.
FRAUD >> 1100 block of Longmeadow Ln. reported at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 26. Complainant reported receiving an unemployment debit card in their name that they did not request.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> 1700 block of Quarry Rd. at Grey Nun Academy reported at 5:19 on Nov. 26. Police responded to the report of an alarm activation at the location. Video surveillance captured four juveniles in the building.
FRAUD >> 1100 block of University Dr. reported at 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 25. Complainant reported never receiving a package ordered from eBay despite tracking saying it was delivered.
THEFT >> 600 block of Alder Ct. reported at 5:08 p.m. on Nov. 25. Complainant reported theft of package from porch.
FRAUD >> 600 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Mail N’ More reported at 12:56 p.m. on Nov. 24. Owner reported a rent check that was mailed was never credited. Further investigation revealed unknown person wrote a name in the “Pay To The Order Of” section and cashed the check.
FRAUD >> Unit block of Lavender Dr. reported at 2:08 on Nov. 24. Complainant reported falling victim to a sexting scam where unknown person threatened to post explicit pictures of them if they didn’t send money.
RETAIL THEFT >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Giant Food Store reported at 3:55 p.m. on Nov. 24. Employee reported theft of four 10 packs of Monster Energy drinks. When approached, the man dropped two packs and fled with the other two. A summonsed was issued for the 50 year old man from Levittown for Retail Theft.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 300 block of Robin Hood Dr. reported at 12:17 p.m. on Nov. 22. Complainant reported unknown person(s) cut a string of Christmas lights.
THEFT >> Unit block of Olivia Dr. reported at 9:48 a.m. on Nov. 21. Complainant reported theft of Amazon Packages
ACCIDENT AND DUI ARREST >> Big Oak Rd. & Makefield Rd. reported at 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police responded to the report of a two vehicle accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 57 year old male driver from Warminster for Driving Under the Influence.
FRAUD >> 12000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 6:53 p.m. on Nov. 20. Complainant reported theft of $887 via PayPal while attempting to contact customer service using an 800 number they found online.
FRAUD >> 1300 block of Jacob Dr. reported at 8:01 p.m. on Nov. 16. Complainant reported falling victim to the grandparent scam and lost $12,000.