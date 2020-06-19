IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of N. Bradford Rd. reported at 3:40 p.m. on June 18. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
THEFT >> 300 block of Robin Hood Dr. reported at 5:09 p.m. on June 16. Complainant reported theft of lawn mower from the sidewalk while in rear yard.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 100 block of Mountain Oaks Rd. reported at 1:09 p.m. on June 13. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and they provided all their personal information to the caller.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1100 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 8:50 a.m. on June 12. Complainant reported unknown person(s) broke out the vehicle’s window.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> 800 block of Roelofs Rd. reported at 9:38 p.m. on June 12. Police responded to the report of a hit and run accident. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 64 year old woman from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.