IDENTITY THEFT >> 2100 block of W. Wellington Road reported at 1:46 p.m. on Oct. 8. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to file for unemployment using their social security number.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Pheasant Run Circle reported at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 8. Complainant reported theft of political signs.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 200 block of Springdale Terrace. reported at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 7. Complainant reported receiving a notice that their driver’s license was compromised by someone in Texas.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 1000 block of River Rd. reported at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7. Police responded to the report of an unconscious person who fell off a bicycle at the location. Further investigation led to the discovery that the male was intoxicated. The 26 year old man from Lower Makefield was cited for Public Drunkenness.
THEFT >> Morningside Dr. reported at 1:26 p.m. on Oct. 7. Complainant reported theft of police support sign.
THEFT >> 1000 block of N. Elbow Lane reported at 8:21 a.m. on Oct. 5. Complainant reported theft of political sign.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block N. Elbow Lane reported at 8:36 p.m. on Oct. 5. Complainant reported damage to flags on their property.
DUI ARREST >> Stony Hill Road and Route 332 reported at 9:33 p.m. on Oct. 5. Police responded to the report of a vehicle sitting on the roadway. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 27 year old man from Bristol for Driving Under the Influence.
FRAUD >> 900 block of Pickering Dr. reported at 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 2. Complainant reported falling victim to the computer hacker scam and purchased $1,000 worth of gift cards.