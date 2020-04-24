CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1200 block of Landmark Rd. reported at 5:20 p.m. on April 22. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $2,950.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 800 block of Gainsway Rd. reported at 5:37 p.m. on April 20. Complainant reported surveillance camera showed a male on a bicycle attempted to enter two of their locked vehicles at approximately 2:30AM.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1200 block of Bridle Estates Dr. reported at 1:51 p.m. on April 18. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed several bottles of alcohol from the trunk.
THEFT >> 1500 block of Willow Pond Dr. reported at 3:02 p.m.on April 18. Complainant reported theft of groceries that were delivered to the porch.
FRAUD >> 900 block of Olsen Ave. reported at 2:27 p.m. on April 17. Complainant reported receiving an email from someone claiming to be their friend requesting Macy’s and Target gift cards. Victim sent approximately $5,000 before realizing this was a scam.
DRUG ARREST >> 1700 block of Finch Court reported at 11:22 p.m. on April 17. Police on patrol observed a suspicious vehicle parked and running at the location where the driver was passed out. Upon approaching the vehicle, police observed drugs and paraphernalia on the driver’s lap. Further investigation led to the discovery of 38 packets of heroin and drug paraphernalia. The 41 year old male driver from Levittown was taken into police custody for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia ad related charges.