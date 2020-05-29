CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1700 block of Finch Court reported at 8:30 a.m. on May 27. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $100.
THEFT >> 1800 block of Kathy Dr. at Yardley Crossing reported at 8:25 p.m. on May 26. Property Manager reported theft of golf cart by three individuals who drove the cart into the woods and fled in a gray Honda. Investigation ongoing.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2000 block of Dawn Lane reported at 2:43 p.m. on May 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged their residence and vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1300 block of Heather Ridge Dr. reported at 10:59 a.m. on May 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged their residence.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> 1700 block of Quarry Rd. at Grey Nun Academy reported at 9:27 p.m. on May 25. Police and fire responded to a fire alarm at the location. Further investigation revealed subject(s) broke into the building and were mixing chemicals in the science lab. A fire extinguisher was used, which triggered the fire alarm. Investigation ongoing.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Crown Terrace reported at 2:24 p.m. on May 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to attempt to open credit accounts.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 1900 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 6:20 p.m. on May 23. Police responded to the report of a maln in cardiac arrest. Further investigation led to the discovery of three pints of vodka. The 40 year old man from Lower Makefield was cited for public drunkenness.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2600 block of Lynbrooke Dr. reported at 6:26 p.m. on May 23. Complainant reported ongoing issue with someone intentionally damaging their vehicles.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 12:47 p.m. on May 22. Loss Prevention detained a 34 year old man from Levittown for taking $139.96 worth of merchandise without paying. He was cited for Retail Theft.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Thrush Court reported at 2:45 p.m. on May 22. Complainant reported receiving an email believed to be from a family member requesting $300 in Google Play gift cards. The complainant purchased the cards but realized it was a scam before sending them.
MURDER >> Police were called to the 1800 block of Cornerstone Drive in Lower Makefield around 12:30 p.m. on May 22 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a deceased man lying on the ground outside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Residents from the apartment complex were evacuated to the township building on Edgewood Road and a shelter in place order was issued for surrounding apartments as officers made several attempts to contact the shooter. SWAT and multiple surrounding police departments were called to assist. The alleged shooter, Brian Moyer, 59, of Lower Makefield, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and a weapon in his hand. The victim is a Lower Makefield man in his early 30s. They both lived in the apartment complex on separate levels. A motive has not yet been determined, police said.