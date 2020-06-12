FRAUD >> 1400 block of Page Dr. reported at 9:25 p.m. on June 11. Complainant reported receiving two checks from the PA Pandemic Unemployment Relief Fund which they never applied for.
THEFT >> 500 block of Keswick Dr. reported at 8:22 p.m. on June 11. Complainant reported enlisting the service of someone claiming to be a mobile mechanic on Craigslist to fix their vehicle. The unknown man was given $450 cash for parts. He took the cash and numerous parts from the vehicle and did not return.
COUNTERFEITING >> Route 1 and Oxford Valley Road reported at 3:50 p.m. on June 11. Police on patrol observed a counterfeit registration on a vehicle. The 20 year old male driver from Philadelphia will be summonsed.
FRAUD >> 300 block of N. Fieldstone Court reported at 11:49 a.m. on June 10. Complainant reported falling victim to a “driveway scam”.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2200 block of Stackhouse Dr. reported at 7:37 p.m. on June 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) threw a rock through a rear window of the residence.
THEFT >> Edgewood and Schuyler roads reported at 9 p.m. on June 10. Complainant reported theft of speed limit sign by two juveniles.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 500 block of Gordon Dr. reported at 7:11 a.m. on June 9. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Brentwood Rd. reported at 3:58 p.m. on June 9. Complainant reported a package containing an iPhone addressed to them was delivered to their daughter’s residence. A short time after delivery, an unknown man knocked on the door stating a package belonging to them was delivered there by mistake. The man provided the female with her father’s name as his own. He left the area after being told the name he provided was not his. The victim contacted AT&T and it was discovered the phone was activated and an account was opened in his name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Beechwood Lane reported at 5:25 p.m. on June 9. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened several fraudulent accounts in their name.
FRAUD >> 1300 block of Brentwood Rd. reported at 5:25 p.m. on June 8. Complainant reported a check was stolen out of their mailbox.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> 800 block of River Rd. reported at 11:19 p.m. on June 7. Police responded to the report of a motorcycle accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 55 year old man from Yardley Borough for Driving Under the Influence, False ID to Law Enforcement, Driving While DUI Suspended and related charges.
COUNTERFEITING >> Oxford Valley and Big Oak roads reported at 4:44 p.m. on June 6. Police on patrol observed a counterfeit registration on a vehicle. The 40 year old male driver from Philadelphia was taken into police custody.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Shetland Ct. reported at 5:25p.m. on June 6. Complainant reported unknown person filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 7:04 p.m. on June 6. Loss Prevention detained a 64 year old woman from Yardley Borough for taking $38.07 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. reported at 10:18 p.m. on June 6. Police responded to the report of a struck pedestrian. A man was walking towards the struck victim and ignored police commands to stop walking towards them while conducting an investigation. The man refused police orders and became combative and resistant. The 53 year old man from Huntingdon Valley was taken into police custody and cited for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> Rt. 332 and Stony Hill Rd. reported at 8:01 p.m. on June 5. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 24 year old woman from Churchville for Driving Under the Influence.