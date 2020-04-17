ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> 1200 block of Pine Grove Rd. reported at 6:16 a.m. on April 15. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle accident at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 24 year old male driver from Washington Crossing for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Overlook Ave. reported at 8:11 a.m. on April 15. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed Bose headphones and gift cards.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 300 block of Twig Lane reported at 3:57 p.m. on April 15. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed sunglasses and knives.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Rosalind Run reported at 9:46 a.m. on April 15. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a Verizon account in their name.
THEFT >> 13000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 10:58 a.m. on April 15. Complainant reported theft of bicycles.
COUNTERFEITING >> 600 block of Heacock Rd. at McCaffrey’s Market reported at 6:27 p.m. on April 11. Manager reported unknown man passed a counterfeit $100 bill. Investigation ongoing.