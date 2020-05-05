FORGERY >> 1600 block of Big Oak Road at Shop Rite reported at 10:03 a.m. on April 28. Pharmacist reported receiving a counterfeit prescription. Investigation ongoing.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 100 block of Dolington Rd. reported at 1:10 p.m. on April 27. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1500 block of Bud Lane reported at 3:23 p.m. on April 26. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened a credit application in their name.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 1200 block of Madison Dr. reported at 1:44 p.m. on April 25. Complainant reported receiving an email from unknown person attempting to extort $2,000 from them. No financial loss at this time.
COUNTERFEITING >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Giant Food Store reported at 4:05 p.m. on April 25. Loss Prevention reported receiving two counterfeit $100 bills on April 24. Investigation ongoing.