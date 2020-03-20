THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 2:30 p.m. on March 17. Complainant reported theft of a wallet and cell phone from a purse while shopping.
THEFT >> 700 block of Gordon Dr. reported at 3:45 p.m. on March 17. Complainant reported theft of $1,500 worth of copper wire.
THEFT >> 1400 Woodview Rd. reported at 9:53 a.m. on March 16. Complainant reported theft of Amazon package from front porch.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s Department Store reported at 3:07 p.m. on March 16. Loss Prevention detained a 55 year old woman from Langhorne for taking $315.19 worth of merchandise without paying. She was taken into police custody.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> E. Ferry Road and the Delaware Canal Towpath reported at 4:33 p.m. on March 16. Police responded to the report of a check the well being for an individual at the location. The individual admitted to taking mushrooms. The 21 year old man from Bordentown, N.J., was cited for public drunkenness.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Kohl’s Department Store reported at 3:35 p.m. on March 15. Loss Prevention reported an unknown male removed $177 worth of merchandise without paying. Further investigation led to the identity of the man. The 37 year old man from Lower Makefield will be summonsed for retail theft.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 2000 block of Beacon Hill Dr. reported at 12 p.m. on March 13. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $2,228.