IDENTITY THEFT >> Patrick Lane reported at 5:49 p.m. on June 30. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Southridge Circle reported at 3:44 p.m. on June 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
DUI ARREST >> 1000 block of River Road at Macclesfield Park reported at 10:13 p.m. on June 29. Police on patrol discovered a driver slumped over the wheel at the location. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 28 year old driver from Morrisville for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and related charges.
FRAUD >> 300 block of Springdale Terrace reported at 11:40 a.m. on June 28. Complainant reported receiving a phone call from who they believed to be PECO stating they were late on their bill. The victim was instructed to purchase $500 in gift cards and provide the numbers over the phone, which they did.
THEFT >> 300 block of Saly Rd. reported at 2:06 p.m. on June 28. Complainant reported an unknown person stole an envelope that contained a check from their mailbox, altered it to $4900 and cashed it.
THEFT >> 500 block of Nottingham Dr. reported at 3:31 p.m. on June 28. Complainant reported an unknown person stole an envelope that contained a check for $55.01 from their mailbox, altered it to $6500 and attempted to cash it.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 2000 block of Yardley Rd. reported at 11:50 a.m. on June 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 6:07 p.m. on June 25. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of fraudulent inspection stickers. A 39 year old man from Morrisville to be summonsed for Possessing Counterfeit Documents, Driving Without a Valid License, and Driving Without Valid Inspection.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1400 block of River Rd. reported at 10:46 a.m. on June 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Belgrave Crescent reported at 3:17 p.m. on June 24. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
THEFT >> 500 block of Nottingham Dr. reported at 1:20 p.m. on June 24. Complainant reported an unknown person stole an envelope that contained a $300 check from their mailbox, altered it to $5900 and attempted to cash it.
FRAUD >> 900 block of Countess Dr. reported at 2:30 p.m. on June 24. Complainant reported receiving a package that they did not order. They checked their credit card statement and there was a purchase for the package that they did not authorize. Victim believes credit card was compromised at a gas station.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1500 block of Makefield Rd. at Pennwood Middle School reported at 1:05 p.m. on June 23. Complainant reported white paint splattered on the concrete and brick wall of the bus dock.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1100 block of Temple Dr. reported at 3:14 p.m. on June 23. Complainant reported receiving several alerts that unknown person(s) have been attempting to open credit cards in their name.
FRAUD >> 700 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 5:23 p.m. on June 22. Complainant reported receiving an email that appeared to be from Wells Fargo stating there was fraud on their account and provided a phone number for them to call. Upon calling the phone number, someone began messaging them on the computer and sent a text with a code. While the victim didn’t provide the code, they started receiving notifications that money had been transferred from their bank account through Zelle. The victim lost $5,490.00.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 6000 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 10:10 a.m. on June 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed for unemployment benefits in their name.
DRUG ARREST >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 10:41 a.m. on June 21. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of Methamphetamine and Heroin. The 39 year old male driver from Croydon was taken into police custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.
ACCIDENT & DUI ARREST >> 900 block of Roelofs Rd. reported at 1:40 a.m. on June 17. Police responded to the report of a one vehicle accident into a fence. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 58 year old male driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> 1500 block of Clark Dr. reported at 6:47 p.m. on June 17. Complainant reported an unknown person stole an envelope that contained a $300 check from their mailbox, altered it to $7500 and cashed it.