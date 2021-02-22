IDENTITY THEFT >> Lower Hilltop Rd. reported at 10:07 a.m. on Feb. 21. Complainant reported unknown person(s) used their information to open a debit card and apply for a loan in their name.
FRAUD >> Rita Rd. reported at 11:58 a.m. on Feb. 17. Complainant reported fraudulent activity with their bank account. No loss at this time.
THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 4:31 p.m. on Feb. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter and O2 sensors from their vehicle while they were in the store.
THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 5:56 p.m. on Feb. 17. Complainant reported unknown person(s) removed the catalytic converter from their vehicle while they were at work.
FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS ARREST >> Langhorne-Yardley Rd. reported at 2:49 p.m. on Feb. 16. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of fraudulent tag and documents. The 19 year old male driver from Lower Makefield to be summonsed for Possession of Fraudulent Documents and related charges.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 11:19 p.m. on Feb. 16. Employee reported an unconscious man in the bathroom while getting ready to close. Further investigation led to the 41 year old male from Norristown being cited for Public Drunkenness.
FRAUD >> 600 block of Rose Hollow Dr. reported at 10:46 a.m. on Feb. 12. Complainant reported receiving a 1099 for unemployment benefits they did not receive.