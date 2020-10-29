DUI ARREST >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at CVS reported at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police responded to the report of a woman sitting in the vehicle, banging her head on the horn. The female drove off when police approached. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 33 year old woman from Chalfont for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT >> 1500 block of David Terrace reported at 1:37 p.m. on Oct. 27. Complainant reported theft of $2,500 worth of jewelry from the bedroom.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 8100 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 27. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $49.69.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Hampton Inn reported at 8 p.m. on Oct. 27. Manager reported that on Oct. /23, a vehicle was egged.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Robinson Pl. reported at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 26. Complainant reported theft of $8,635 worth of jewelry from the home.
WANTED PERSON >> Maplevale Dr. reported at 9:38 a.m . on Oct. 25. Police responded to the report of a wanted person at the location. A records check revealed the 22 year old woman from Lower Makefield was wanted out of Bucks County. She was taken into police custody.
WANTED PERSON >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 24. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. A records check revealed the 33 year old man from Morrisville was wanted out of Middlesex County, N.J. He was taken into police custody.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> 1700 block of Quarry Rd. at Grey Nun Academy reported at 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 24. Police responded to an alarm activation at the location. Further investigation revealed juveniles were in the building, but left prior to police arrival.
THEFT >> 600 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23. Complainant reported that sometime overnight between 10/18-10/19, unknown person(s) entered the vehicle and removed $3115 worth of camera equipment.
THEFT >> 1900 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 4:55 p.m. on Oct. 23. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) stole a mountain bike.