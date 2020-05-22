CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1700 block of Quarry Road at Grey Nun Academy reported at 9:16 a.m. on May 21. Police on patrol observed a broken window.
FRAUD >> 5000 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 7 p.m. on May 21. Complainant reported unknown person transferred their Verizon phone number to T-Mobile.
RETAIL THEFT >> 100 block of Oxford Valley Rd. at CVS reported at 9:51 a.m. on May 20. Loss Prevention reported theft of 23 ink cartridges on May 14 by unknown males.
IDENTITY THEFT >> Sutphin Pines reported at 1:22 p.m. on May 20. Complainant reported several attempts of identity theft and fraudulent activity on their accounts since August 2019.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 100 block of Mt. Eyre Rd. reported at 2:56 p.m. on May 20. Complainant reported unknown person used their information to attempt to open accounts and purchase a vehicle.
THEFT >> 20000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 12:07 p.m. on May 18. Complainant reported theft of prescription medication from home.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 11:25 a.m. on May 18. Complainant reported while checking credit report, there was a Sprint account opened in their name without their authorization.
FALSE ID TO LAW ENFORCEMENT >> Edgemere Dr. and Lower Hilltop Rd. reported at 8:50 p.m. on May 18. Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle circling the area of Brook Lane and Dolington Rd. Police pulled the vehicle over at Edgemere Dr. and Lower Hilltop Road after occupants attempted to flee from police. A records check revealed the 35 year old male passenger from Morrisville had an active warrant out of Bucks County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into police custody and will be summonsed for False Identification to Law Enforcement. He was transferred to the Bucks County Sheriffs.