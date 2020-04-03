FRAUD >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 3:33 p.m. on April 2. Complainant reported unauthorized use in excess of $2,600 on various accounts.
FRAUD >> 1200 block of Landmark Rd. reported at 4 p.m. on April 1. Complainant reported unauthorized use in excess of $3,000 on various accounts.
FRAUD >> 9100 block of Sheffield Dr. reported at 2:14 p.m. on March 30. Complainant reported receiving an email from a friend about a grant. The victim then sent $3,000 before finding out the friend’s email was hacked and this was a scam.
BURGLARY >> 300 block of Cricket Ct. reported at 12:44 p.m. on March 28. Police responded to the report of an unauthorized subject trespassing at the location. Police arrived on scene to find a man in the garage who then fled to the roof of the residence through a skylight inside the residence. After SWAT negotiations, police were able to take the 45 year old man from Bristol into police custody. He was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest and related charges. He was arraigned and remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of $75,000/10 percent bail.