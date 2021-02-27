DRUG ARREST >> Rt. 332 and I-295 reported at 10:07 a.m. on Feb. 25. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia. The 49 year old man from Bristol will be summonsed for possession of a controlled substance and related charges.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 100 block of Walnut Lane reported at 4:10 p.m. on Feb. 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) received unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 11000 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) received unemployment benefits in their name.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE ARREST >> Rt. 332 and I-295 reported at 9:51 a.m. on Feb. 24. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of counterfeit inspection and emissions stickers. The 38 year old man from Philadelphia will be summonsed for operating vehicle without valid inspection and related charges.
TRAFFIC OFFENSE ARREST >> W. Trenton Ave. and Plaza Blvd. reported at 1:06 p.m. on Feb. 24. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of counterfeit emissions stickers. The 24 year old man from Morrisville will be summonsed for possession of counterfeit documents.
FRAUD >> 7700 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 10:16 a.m. on Feb. 23. Complainant reported being contacted by PayPal regarding a loan they had to repay. Victim was instructed to purchase $5,000 in gift cards and provided the gift card information. Victim was then instructed to purchase another $5,000 in gift cards to unlock their computer. The victim complied, provided the gift card information and granted access to their computer to the unknown scammers.
FRAUD >> 1900 block of Kirkbride Circle reported at 3:47 p.m. on Feb. 22. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and they provided their social security number and other personal information.
FRAUD >> 500 block of Hammond Dr. reported at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 22. Complainant reported receiving a link from what appeared to be from the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. Before determining this was a scam, the victim filled out the form requesting all their personal information.