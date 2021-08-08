MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> 900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. reported at 3:33 a.m. on August 6. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) stole their 2017 BMW X3 from their detached garage. The victim used the BMW GPA app which showed the vehicle was located on the 100 block of Darcy Ave. in Hamilton, N.J. Hamilton Township Police Department located the unoccupied vehicle and towed it for further investigation.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 100 block of W. Ferry Rd. reported at 6:19 a.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 900 block of Overton Ave. reported at 10:46 a.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. reported at 11 a.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 100 block of W. Ferry Rd. reported at 11:08 a.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT >> 900 block of Overton Ave. reported at 9:27 a.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) stole their 2018 Ford Edge from the driveway.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 900 block of Greenway Ave. reported at 12:30 p.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> W. Ferry Rd. reported at 9:05 p.m. on August 5. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change.
FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 1:40 p.m. on August 5. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Investigation revealed a fraudulent registration. A 27 year old man from Trenton, NJ will be summonsed for counterfeit documents.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 2300 block of Lakeview Dr. reported at 3:43 p.m. on August 4. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened two checking accounts in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Tomlinson Lane reported at 5:50 p.m. on August 4. Complainant reported unknown person(s) opened two checking accounts in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Southridge Circle reported at 12:31 p.m. on August 3. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Ramsey Rd. reported at 9:39 p.m. on August 3. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 200 block of Cinnabar Lane reported at 9:13 a.m. on August 2. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of W. Melissa Circle reported at 1:51 p.m. on August 2. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1200 block of Madison Dr. reported at 2:57 p.m. on August 2. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Saly Rd. reported at 3:32 p.m. on August 2. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 200 block of Emerald Dr. reported at 3:47 p.m. on August 2. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name. Complainant also reported unknown person(s) attempted to open credit cards in their name.
SIMPLE ASSAULT >> 1700 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 3:47 a.m. on August 1. Complainant reported upon returning home from a night out, they were punched in the face three times after exiting vehicle by an unknown man in a silver truck.
COUNTERFEITING >> 600 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Rite Aid reported at 3:03 p.m. on August 1. Police responded to the report of an unknown man attempting to pass four counterfeit $100 bills. The suspect’s vehicle was seen fleeing the parking lot and a pursuit ensued. Pursuit was called off on I-95 in Philadelphia. The suspect was identified. Investigation ongoing.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 2:37 p.m. on August 1. Loss Prevention reported theft by unknown person(s) on 7/30/21. Investigation ongoing.
DUI ARREST >> 1400 block of Woodside Rd. at Makefield Highlands Golf Club reported at 12:11 a.m. on July 31. Police on patrol were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Further investigation led to the discovery of marijuana. A 23 year old man from Lower Makefield was taken into police custody for Driving Under the Influence.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 300 block of Richard Rd. reported at 9:46 a.m. on July 30. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1300 block of Yale Dr. reported at 1:40 p.m. on July 30. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> 1400 block of Buford Dr. reported at 4:40 p.m. on July 30. Complainant reported theft of deer meat and tools from their garage by a known person. Investigation ongoing.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 1500 block of Derbyshire Rd. reported at 1:33 p.m. on July 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 600 block of Leslie Lane reported at 3:30 p.m. on July 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) applied for unemployment benefits in their name.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD >> 1100 block of Irving Rd. reported at 2:04 p.m. on July 29. Complainant reported unauthorized use of a credit card in the amount of $1,100.
FRAUD >> 100 block of Moon Dr. reported at 7:23 p.m. on July 29. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from their bank advising them there was fraudulent activity on their account. Upon providing their account information, $3,500 was transferred out of their account.