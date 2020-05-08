THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 10 a.m. on May 7. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed hand sanitizer and a facemask.
BURGLARY >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 9 a.m. on May 7. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed loose change. A bicycle was also taken from the garage which may have been accessed using the garage door opener in the vehicles.
FRAUD >>Upper Hilltop Rd. reported at 9:46 a.m. on May 6. Complainant reported two credit cards were opened on their account without their permission.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Woodview Rd. reported at 2:58 p.m. on May 6. Complainant reported having surveillance footage of an unknown person attempting to open vehicle doors overnight.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of Butterfly Court reported at 4:40 p.m. on May 6. Complainant reported having surveillance footage of an unknown person attempting to open vehicle doors overnight.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2600 block of Lynbrooke Dr. reported at 9:07 a.m. on May 5. Complainant reported unknown person(s) damaged their vehicle.
THEFT >> 100 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 9:28 a.m. on May 4. Property Manager reported theft of iPad sometime over the weekend.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2600 block of Lynbrooke Dr. reported at 10:54 a.m. on May 4. Complainant reported unknown person(s) damaged their vehicle.
FRAUD >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 1:18 p.m. on May 4. Complainant reported receiving an alert that their Price Plus Card was used at this location.
COUNTERFEITING >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 11:44 a.m. on May 1. Loss Prevention reported unknown males passed two counterfeit $100 bills on April 24.