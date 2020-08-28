CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block of River Rd. at Macclesfield Park reported at 12:37 p.m. on August 26. Complainant reported a bench was vandalized.
DUI ARREST >> 1600 block of Hunters Ct. reported at 5:38 a.m. on August 25. Police responded to the report of an unconscious female behind the wheel of a running vehicle. Further investigation led to the arrest of a 44 year old female driver from Lower Makefield for Driving Under the Influence.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 1000 block of Lehigh Dr. reported at 1:56 p.m. on August 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged the pool on August 24.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Green Ridge Rd. reported at 4:24 p.m. on August 25. Complainant reported unknown person(s) vandalized the street in front of their driveway.
THEFT >> 2000 block of Leedoms Dr. reported at 12:26 p.m. on August 22. Complainant reported theft of flag from the front lawn.
FRAUD >> 1900 block of Woodside Rd. reported at 4:02 p.m. on August 21. Complainant reported purchasing $600 worth of gift cards and providing the numbers to someone who they believed they knew via email.
THEFT >> 600 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Sunrise Senior Living reported at 9:24 a.m. on August 20. Complainant reported theft of jewelry.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> Sandy Dr. reported at 11:30 a.m. on August 20. Complainant reported unknown person(s) spray painted a yard sign.