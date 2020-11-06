ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> 1100 block of Polo Run Dr. reported at 10:52 a.m.. on Nov. 5. Complainant reported to the report of an attempted burglary at the location. Entry was not made and nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT >> 20200 block of Cornerstone Dr. reported at 2:33 p.m. on Nov. 3. Complainant reported theft of bicycle.
FRAUD >> 1100 block of Dickinson Dr. reported at 3:46 p.m. on Nov. 3. Complainant reported a check they mailed was altered and cashed by unknown person.
THEFT >> 600 block of Woodford Lane reported at 12:07 p.m. on Nov. 2. Complainant reported theft of iPhone.
FRAUD >> 1900 block of Woodland Dr. reported at 12:38 p.m. on Oct. 31. Complainant reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon calling to assist them with fraudulent activity on their account. The caller had the victim install two apps and transferred $500 to them on Zelle.
SIMPLE ASSAULT ARREST >> 900 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Shady Brook Farm reported at 3:32 p.m. on Oct. 31. Police responded to the report of an assault at the location. A 24 year old man from Bristol was taken into police custody for Simple Assault.
THEFT >> 300 block of Saly Rd. reported at 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 30. Complainant reported unknown person has been using the license plate without permission after selling their vehicle.
THEFT >> 1000 block of River Rd. at Macclesfield Park reported at 3:54 p.m. on Oct. 29. Complainant reported sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 unknown person(s) stole their duffle bag.
ATTEMPTED FRAUD >> 600 block of Amberwood Dr. reported at 2:59 p.m. on Oct. 29. Complainant reported unknown person(s) filed an unemployment claim in their name.
FRAUD >> 2100 block of Wellington Rd. reported at 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 29. Complainant reported falling victim to the Microsoft scam.