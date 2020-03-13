RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 12:15 p.m. on March 10. Loss Prevention reported on March 3, an unknown man entered the store, removed $84.76 worth of batteries and left without paying. Further investigation led to the discovery of the man. The 42 year old man from Levittown will be summonsed for Retail Theft.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY >> 900 block of Greenway Ave. reported at 5:05 p.m. on March 10. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to force entry into the residence sometime between March 6 and 10. Nothing reported missing at this time.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1500 block of Brock Creek Dr. reported at 10:55 a.m. on March 7. Complainant reported theft from vehicle sometime between Feb. 8 and March 8.
FRAUD >> Crown Terrace reported at 1:13 p.m. on March 7. Complainant reported losing their wallet sometime earlier in the day. When checking credit card activity, multiple pending charges were discovered.
FRAUD >> 1700 block of Westover Rd. reported at 3:51 p.m. on March 6. Complainant reported their bank account was accessed for two purchases totaling $1,690.
DRUG ARREST >> 800 block of Big Oak Rd. reported at 3:45 p.m. on March 6. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of 158 marijuana vape cartridges, six containers of bud, a dab kit and other drug paraphernalia. The 18 year old man from Levittown was taken into police custody and charged with possession with intent to deliver and related charges.