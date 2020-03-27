FRAUD >> 1200 block of Kathy Dr. reported at 12:25 p.m. on March 26. Complainant reported a check for utilities being fraudulently cashed. Investigation ongoing.
THEFT >> 600 block of Heacock Rd. at McCaffrey’s Market reported at 3:46 p.m. on March 26. Manager reported on March 20, three unknown men entered the store and purchased $191.86 worth of cigarettes with a fraudulent credit card. The men also attempted two other purchases for $255.95 and $224.99, which were declined. The same men did the same thing at the McCaffrey’s in Newtown on the same date. Investigation ongoing.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Lafayette Dr. reported at 8:33 a.m. on March 25. Complainant reported theft of purse from the home sometime on March 21.
OPEN CONTAINER >> Cardinal Dr. and Palmer Lane reported at 10:46 p.m. on March 25. Police responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Further investigation led to the discovery of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The 26 year old male driver from Lower Makefield will be cited for Open Container and Driving Without a License.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY ARREST >> Dolington and Mt. Eyre roads reported at 7:14 p.m. on March 14. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery that the vehicle was stolen. The 44 year old male driver from Allentown was taken into police custody for Receiving Stolen Property and related charges.
ATTEMPTED THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1000 block of Buckingham Way reported at 10:36 p.m. on March 23. Complainant reported unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing reported missing at this time.