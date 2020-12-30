THEFT >> 900 block of Spruce Mill Dr. reported at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 28. Complainant reported theft of $7,100 worth of jewelry from the residence.
THEFT >> 1000 block of Edgewood Rd. at the Yardley-Makefield Branch of the Bucks County Free Library reported at 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 28. Complainant reported theft of a baby carrier.
THEFT >> 1200 block of Clearview Dr. reported at 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 24. Complainant reported several empty packages at the Garden of Reflection. Further investigation revealed the empty packages were stolen from the 1200 block of Clearview Dr. and the 1500 block of Hayfield Rd.
FRAUD >> 200 block of Sebastian Way reported at 2:46 p.m. on Dec. 23. Complainant reported unknown person(s) attempted to alter a check and make two withdraws from their account.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS >> McKinley Ave. reported at 12:52 p.m. on Dec. 22. Complainant reported a snow mobile has been riding on the posted “No Trespassing” property.
BURGLARY >> 1000 block of Farmal Ct. reported at 4:02 p.m. on Dec. 22. Contractor reported sometime between Dec. 18 and 22, unknown person(s) entered the residence and removed several kitchen appliances and a bathroom vanity.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 300 block of Twig Lane reported at 8:41 a.m. on Dec. 20. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) spray painted and egged their vehicles and egged the residence causing a total of $15,000 worth of damage.