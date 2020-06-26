DUI ARREST >> Twining and Lindenhurst roads. reported at 10:57 a.m. on June 25. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 26 year old male driver from Newtown for Driving Under the Influence.
THEFT FROM VEHICLE >> 1400 block of Merrick Rd. reported at 9:05 a.m. on June 24. Complainant reported sometime overnight, unknown person(s) entered the unlocked vehicle and removed gift cards.
RETAIL THEFT >> 1600 block of Big Oak Rd. at Shop Rite reported at 1:42 p.m. on June 23. Loss Prevention reported theft of $10.93 worth of merchandise by an unknown male.
THEFT >> Glenolden Rd. reported at 3:54 p.m. on June 23. Complainant reported theft of $16,250 worth of jewelry from the home.
FRAUD >> 2100 block of Wellington Rd. reported at 11:12 a.m. on June 22. Complainant reported receiving unemployment checks they did not apply for.
FRAUD >> 1000 block of Randolph Dr. reported at 10:14 a.m. on June 22. Complainant reported receiving unemployment checks they did not apply for.
IDENTITY THEFT >> 500 block of Franklin Cir. reported at 1 p.m. on June 22. Complainant reported unknown person(s) purchased cable equipment using their account.
DUI ARREST >> 200 block of Elm Ave. reported at 2:13 a.m. on June 21. Police responded to the report of a disorderly, intoxicated person who was attempting to get into a vehicle and drive. Police observed the vehicle in question disregarding several traffic laws. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 22 year old male driver from Morrisville for Driving Under the Influence.
DRUG ARREST >> Route 1 and Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 6:09 p.m. on June 21. Police stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the arrest of the 29 year old male driver from Trenton, NJ., for possession of marijuana, fleeing/eluding police and related offenses. The man was also wanted by Philadelphia Probation. He was taken into police custody and sent to Bucks County Prison..
RETAIL THEFT >> 700 block of Stony Hill Rd. at Giant Food Store reported at 10:32 p.m. on June 21. The store manager reported the theft of two bags of merchandise by an unknown female. Investigation ongoing.
FRAUD >> 800 block of Dukes Dr. reported at 12:26 p.m. on June 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) withdrew $600 from their bank account.
THEFT >> 1400 block of Oxford Valley Rd. reported at 9:22 p.m. on June 19. Complainant reported theft of license plate from their vehicle.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >> 2100 block of Dawn Lane reported at 8 p.m. on June 19. Complainant reported unknown person(s) egged their vehicle.
THEFT ARREST >> 500 block of W. Trenton Ave. reported at 10:43 p.m. on June 19. Police on patrol stopped a vehicle for violations. Further investigation led to the discovery of stolen registration plates. The 24 year old male driver from Hamilton, N.J., was taken into police custody.