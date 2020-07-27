LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Three township police officers rescued a man after his car plunged into a rentention basin on Township Line Road during a medical emergency.
The incident happened Wednesday morning, July 22 just before 11:30 a.m. at 777 Township Line Road.
According to police, a man was driving his grey Ford Edge south on Township Line Road when he suffered a medical seizure.
Witnesses at the scene told police the car began swerving into other lanes, narrowly missing several vehicles before leaving the road and plunging into the rentention basin pond.
When Lower Makefield police officers Tim U’selis, Sean Mitchell and Steve Markle arrived at the scene water was already above the driver’s side door and filling up the vehicle.
The officers quickly entered the water, managed to get the car door open and pulled the man to safety.
"The man was conscious and able to speak with the officers, but then he went into another seizure, which could have been deadly," said Police Chief Ken Coluzzi. "He was having a seizure and the car was filling up with water. They knew they had to get him out quickly and they did."
Following his rescue, the man was transported to the hospital by Medics from the Yardley-Makefield Emergency Unit where he was reportedly doing well.
“I am proud to see these dedicated officers assess the danger and act so quickly to save a person from further harm and possibly death,” said Coluzzi of his three officers.
U'selis has served with the department for the past 10 years. He is a field training and canine officer with the force.
Mitchell is a veteran of the force who is preparing to retire after for more than 25 years of service to the township.
And Markle is a relatively new hire, coming to Lower Makefield a year ago from Bristol Borough where he worked as a part-time officer.
"All three take their responsiblity as police officers very seriously," said Coluzzi. "They have always been there for the residents. And we're glad to have them on the force."
According to Coluzzi, the actions of the officers rises to the level of departmental commendations. "We are in the process of reviewing that right now. It could be a life saving, a merit or a unit citation. We're not sure yet which one it will be."
The Yardley-Makefield Fire Company supported the operation by securing the vehicle and removing it from the pond.