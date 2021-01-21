LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Police are hoping the public can help identify a man who used a stolen credit card to purchase close to $5,000 worth of merchandise between Dec. 27 and 29.
The suspect was caught on video making purchases with the stolen card at a Best Buy store at the Whitman Square Shopping Center, 9733 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia.
According to police, the suspect purchase a Bose Acoustimass 10 Series Home Theater Sound System valued at $999,99 and a Samsung Q900 T Sound Bar valued at $1,199.99 on Dec. 27 at 4:39 p.m.
The man was wearing a black North Face jacket (appears to be a larger build white male). He is possibly operating a grey SUV.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Rich Meehl #42 at 267-274-1163 or email at richm@lmt.org