LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The township's police department welcomed three new officers to the force during a swearing in ceremony on Feb. 3 at police headquarters.
Chief Ken Coluzzi was on hand to welcome the addition of Michael Urban, Steven Markle and Timothy Bachman to the force and said they are all eager to hit the streets and serve the community.
“I was glad to meet with each of the officers’ family and their friends as they gathered to witness the oath of office," said the chief. "It was also an honor to have our newly-elected Magistrate Corryn Kronnagel preside over the swearing in ceremony. My best wishes to the judge in her new role,” said the Chief.
Officer Michael Urban is 32 years old and a graduate of Neshaminy High School and currently attends Mercer County Community College. He is working on an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice.
Officer Urban attended the Montgomery County Community College Police Academy for his municipal Act 120 Police Training, graduating in 2011.He has 2 years previous police experience as a Military Police Sergeant in Quantico, VA and 1 ½ years of experience as a Deputy Sheriff with the Bucks County Sheriff’s Department. He was active duty in the Marine Corps for over five years.
Officer Urban is the first in his family to enter the field of law enforcement. He is married to his wife of three years, Magaly.
Officer Timothy Bachman is 28 years old and a graduate of Bucks County Community College where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Timothy attended the Philadelphia Police Academy for his municipal Act 120 Police Training, graduating in 2016. He has 3 ½ years previous experience with the Philadelphia Police Department. Prior to that, he worked as an EMT for the Philadelphia Fire Department for about 1 ½ years.
Officer Bachman is fourth generation law enforcement. He is newly married to his wife, Colleen.
Officer Steven Markle is 28 years old and a graduated of West Chester University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Steven attended the Temple University Police Academy for his municipal Act 120 Police Training, graduating in 2017. He has 1 ½ years previous part time experience with the Bristol Borough Police Department and 9 months part time experience with the Solebury Police Department.
Officer Markle is the first in his family to enter the field of law enforcement. He is engaged to be married to his fiancée, Carolyn.