LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Lower Makefield Township Planning Commission is scheduled to review preliminary/final plans for Prickett Preserve at Edgewood during a Zoom meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Prickett Preserve at Edgewood is a mixed use development proposed for land located on Stony Hill Road across from Shady Brook Farm between the Lower Makefield Corporate Center (north campus) and Stony Hill Road.
The developer is proposing to consolidate five existing lots into two lots, preserve and repurpose an existing farmhouse and barn and to construct nine multi-family buildings containing 200 apartments plus a clubhouse.
The plan also includes construction of seven commercial buildings including a 100,000 square foot Wegman's grocery store, a 3,000 square foot bank, a 13,111 square foot pharmacy and 35,750 square feet of retail/restaurant space in four other commercial buildings.
